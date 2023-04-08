Expand / Collapse search

Homicide investigation underway after man's body found at school in West Seattle

By FOX 13 News Staff
Crime and Public Safety
SEATTLE - Seattle Police are investigating a homicide after a man's body was found on school grounds early Saturday at Chief Sealth International High School.

According to police, the victim was a man in his 20s who appeared to have been shot. Officers said they found several shell casings on 27th Ave. SW.

Detectives were called to the scene in West Seattle to investigate.

It was unclear what led up to the shooting or who the suspect could be.

No further details have been released.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.