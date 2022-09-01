Homicide investigation underway after man found dead in Tacoma

article

Police are investigating after a man was found dead, laying in the bushes with a gunshot wound early Thursday morning.

According to the Tacoma Police Department (TPD), at around 7:44 a.m., the Tacoma Fire Department responded to the corner of East T St. and East Wright Ave. to reports of an unresponsive man lying face down in the bushes.

When crews arrived, they discovered the 29-year-old man had died from a gunshot wound. TPD officers spoke to neighbors in the area, who said they heard gunshots at around 3:00 a.m., but did not call 911.

Authorities say detectives are investigating the incident as a homicide.

RELATED: Renton police investigate homicide after man dies

RELATED: Court documents detail 2 attempted kidnappings in Seattle on the same day

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

This is a developing story.