Homicide investigation underway after man found dead in Snohomish County parking lot

By Q13 News Staff
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
Homicide investigation at Smokey Point shooting

One man was found dead in a parking lot of the Puget Sound Kidney Center in Smokey Point. This is an ongoing investigation.

SMOKEY POINT, Wash. - Police are investigating a homicide Saturday morning after a man was found dead in a Smokey Point parking lot. 

Arlington Police responded to reports of a shooting around 5:45 a.m. Saturday. Police say one man was found shot in the head in the parking lot of the Puget Sound Kidney Center, located on Smokey Point Blvd. Chief of Police Jonathan Ventura told Q13 News that witnesses say multiple shots were fired into a vehicle and at the building. 

Police are working to determine what lead up to the shooting. No suspect has been arrested. 

Arlington Police ask anyone with additional information about the incident (case number 2021-6323) to contact APD Investigations Unit at (425) 407-3999. 

This remains an ongoing investigation. 

