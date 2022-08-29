Homicide investigation underway after man found dead in North Seattle

Seattle police are investigating a homicide after a man was found dead in North Seattle on Sunday night.

Before 10:30 p.m., officers and firefighters responded to a report of a possible overdose at a home in the 12200 block of Aurora Avenue North.

When officers arrived they found an unresponsive 33-year-old man, who appeared to have injuries from an assault.

Police said medics determined life-saving measures were not possible and the man was declared dead at the scene.

The Seattle Police Department's homicide detectives will continue the investigation.