Police investigating homicide after man found dead in Capitol Hill

Seattle police are investigating a homicide after a man was found dead in a parking lot in the Capitol Hill neighborhood overnight.

Before 12:30 a.m., officers responded for a welfare check in the 1800 block of East Olive Way after a report of a person down in a parking lot.

When officers arrived, they found a man dead. He had significant head injuries, police said.

Police did not have a suspect description available.

Homicide detectives are investigating the incident.

This is the second homicide investigation within the evening. On Wednesday night, a 15-year-old boy was shot in Downtown. He was taken to the hospital and later died from his injuries.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the Seattle Police Department’s Violent Crimes Tip Line at 206-233-5000.

