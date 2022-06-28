Homicide investigation underway after man fatally shot in Tacoma
TACOMA, Wash. - Tacoma police are investigating after a man was fatally shot late Monday night.
Officers responded to a report that someone was shot in the 800 block of East 65th Street before 10 p.m.
When officers arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound to his torso.
Police said life-saving measures were performed on the man until he was taken to the hospital, where he later died from his injuries.
Police said they are investigating this as a homicide.
Anyone with information is asked to call police.
This is the second deadly shooting in Tacoma since Sunday. A man was killed and four other people were injured in a shooting at a home in the 900 block of East 52nd Street.