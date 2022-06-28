Expand / Collapse search

Homicide investigation underway after man fatally shot in Tacoma

By FOX 13 News Staff
Tacoma
Tacoma police are investigating a shooting that left a man dead Monday night.

TACOMA, Wash. - Tacoma police are investigating after a man was fatally shot late Monday night. 

Officers responded to a report that someone was shot in the 800 block of East 65th Street before 10 p.m. 

When officers arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound to his torso.

Police said life-saving measures were performed on the man until he was taken to the hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

Police said they are investigating this as a homicide. 

Anyone with information is asked to call police.  

This is the second deadly shooting in Tacoma since Sunday. A man was killed and four other people were injured in a shooting at a home in the 900 block of East 52nd Street.


 