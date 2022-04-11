Homicide investigation underway after body found in vehicle in Pierce County

Pierce County Sheriff's deputies are investigating a homicide after a body was found in a vehicle in University Place

Deputies were called to the 1800 block of Day Island Boulevard, just before 4 p.m. on Monday for reports of a person unresponsive in a vehicle. It was determined that the person was already dead inside the vehicle, and detectives canvased the area, searching for witnesses.

This is a developing story.

FOX 13 will have updates as they become available.

