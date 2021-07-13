Expand / Collapse search

Police investigating homicide in Tukwila

A man was shot and killed in broad daylight this afternoon in Tukwila. Detectives are still investigating and searching for the suspect.

TUKWILA, Wash. - Tukwila police are now investigating a homicide after a man was found shot and killed Tuesday afternoon. 

Officers responded to a reported shooting in the  11500 blk E of Marginal Way S. around 3 p.m. 

When they arrived at the scene, they found a man with several gunshot wounds. Medics performed CPR on the victim but he did not survive, according to police. 

The suspect is believed to have fled the scene and has not yet been located, police say. 

The road is shut down and officers urge people to use alternative routes. The Major Crimes Unit is currently on the scene investigating.

It's unknown what led up to the shooting. 

This is a developing story. 

Q13 News will have updates as they become available.

