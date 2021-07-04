Over 1,600 acres burn in Douglas County wildfire, evacuation notices given

At least 80 homes are under some level of evacuation notice as a wildfire burns over 1,000 acres in Douglas County, the sheriff's office reported.

State fire assistance has been mobilized under the Washington State Fire Services Resource Mobilization Plan in support of local firefighters working to contain the Batterman Fire, near East Wenatchee.

The fire, which started on July 4 around 3 p.m., is burning sage and grass, according to the Douglas County Sheriff's Office. The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

This fire is estimated at 1,000 acres and growing and is threatening homes, infrastructure and farmland.

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office Twitter account has up-to-date information for residents to follow.

This is a developing story.

