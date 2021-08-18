Homeowner under investigation for murder after fatal shooting in Midland

A homeowner was arrested after a deadly shooting late Tuesday in Pierce County.

According to the Pierce County Sheriff's Department, deputies were called around 11:30 p.m. to a reported shooting in the 7400 block of 20th Ave E in Midland. Deputies found a dead man in the street when they arrived.

Detectives said they initially believed this was a home invasion robbery, but later "determined that the deceased male and 3 others arrived at the residence to take back an ATV that had been traded for drugs."

Deputies arrested the homeowner and booked that person into jail for investigation of second-degree murder.

No further details have been released.

