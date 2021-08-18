Expand / Collapse search

Homeowner under investigation for murder after fatal shooting in Midland

By and Q13 News Staff
Published 
Pierce County
Q13 FOX

Homeowner under investigation for murder after shooting in Midland

A homeowner was arrested after a shooting overnight in Pierce County.

PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. - A homeowner was arrested after a deadly shooting late Tuesday in Pierce County.

According to the Pierce County Sheriff's Department, deputies were called around 11:30 p.m. to a reported shooting in the 7400 block of 20th Ave E in Midland. Deputies found a dead man in the street when they arrived.

Detectives said they initially believed this was a home invasion robbery, but later "determined that the deceased male and 3 others arrived at the residence to take back an ATV that had been traded for drugs."

Deputies arrested the homeowner and booked that person into jail for investigation of second-degree murder.

No further details have been released.

WATCH LIVE: Q13 News

Stay connected with Q13 News on all platforms:

DOWNLOAD: Q13 News and Weather Apps
WATCH: Q13 News Live
SUBSCRIBE: Q13 FOX on YouTube
DAILY BRIEF: Sign Up For Our Newsletter
FOLLOW: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram