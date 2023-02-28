Homeowner shoots, kills man parked in driveway near Everett

Snohomish County deputies are investigating after they say a homeowner shot and killed a man who was parked in a driveway near Everett on Monday morning.

At about 6:40 a.m., deputies responded to a report of a shooting off Highway 99.

According to investigators, a 38-year-old man and 42-year-old woman were sitting in their car that was parked in a private driveway.

The homeowner, a 38-year-old man, went outside and confronted the two people in the car.

Deputies said there was an altercation between the homeowner and the man, and the homeowner opened fire.

The man was hit and died at the scene.

The woman was not injured.

Deputies detained the homeowner and interviewed him. He was later released.

According to investigators, the homeowner and man did not know each other.

The investigation remains ongoing.