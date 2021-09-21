Homemade explosive device found at Woodway playground

article

A bomb squad was called to remove a homemade explosive device found on a playground in Woodway.

Edmonds police said the device was found Tuesday morning near Woodway Town Hall.

"The small explosive was potentially dangerous to anyone in the area," Edmonds police said.

No injuries were reported and no known suspect information was released.

The Everett police and Shoreline fire departments assisted with the removal.

