Homeless shelter expansion scrapped in SODO after community protests

A complex in Seattle's SODO neighborhood that would house hundreds more people living unsheltered, as well as treating people with drug, alcohol and behavioral health issues, has been scrapped in its final planning stages.

On Oct. 14, King County Executive Dow Constantine announced that the existing shelter in SODO (a 270-person capacity, Salvation Army-operated shelter) would remain as is and not expand, as previously planned.

Business owners and residents in the Chinatown International District (CID) have been vocal about their concerns regarding the impacts the shelter expansion would have on their community throughout the proposal and planning process.

"Over the past six weeks, community members have shared their feedback about the current state of public safety and other concerns in the Chinatown-International District and surrounding neighborhoods. It is clear that building trust and resolving underlying concerns about the conditions in the community today will take considerable time before we can move forward with any added service capacity. At the same time, the crisis of homelessness — and the health of every person living outside — requires urgent and immediate action. Recognizing these competing tensions, it is incumbent on King County to change course so we can utilize term-limited, one-time federal funding and invest in actionable projects in the months ahead. None of these problems will be solved without building more housing and safe, dignified shelter, and we will continue to seek out opportunities in every part of the region to bring more of our neighbors inside," Constantine said in a statement regarding the decision.

King County Regional Homeless Authority (KCRHA) called it the SODO Services Hub. It would have been located at the corner of 6th Ave. South and Airport Way, right on the border of the Chinatown International District.

The expansion would have added: another 150 beds to the shelter, a 24/7 behavioral health facility, a lot for people living in their RVs, a tiny house village and a sobriety center that will be relocated from another shelter's location.

The existing operation, which began as a permanent Salvation Army shelter in 2021, will continue its operations over the next five years, per the lease the county signed.