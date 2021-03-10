Two burglars steal from deceased couple's Spanaway home

A Pierce County family in mourning was left victimized by a pair of heartless home burglars who stole from their deceased parent’s Spanaway home.

Video caught on a ring camera back on February 27th shows the pair of thieves going in and out of the home with handfuls of precious and priceless items.

"They got a lot of my dad, who is an Air Force guy, a lot of his medals and my mom had a jewelry box with jewelry in it from back in the mid-60s," said Craig Hays.

Hays’ mother recently passed away and said the heartbreak for him and his family was only made worse by a pilfering pair of home burglars who targeted his parents’ Spanaway home, stealing valuables that can’t be replaced.

"They ransacked the bedroom," said Hays. "They actually lifted the mattress and looked underneath it to see if there was anything under there."

The burglars are seen rifling through rooms and taking off with a safe before leaving with jewelry, military medals, and files loaded with personal information.

"It seems like some of these guys do their homework," said Sergeant Darren Moss with The Pierce County Sheriff’s Department. "They can tell when no one lives there, they can tell this house has been vacant for a while."

The Pierce County Sheriff’s Department is hoping someone recognizes these criminals to bring justice to a family who has dealt with their fair share of heartbreak.

"We need your help," said Sgt. Moss. "We want to find these guys, we want to identify them, we want them to be accountable for what they did."

Crimestoppers of Puget Sound is offering a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information that leads to an arrest. Call 1-800-222-tips or text your tip through the p3 tips app on your cell phone. It is anonymous.