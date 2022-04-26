Hollywood reacts to Elon Musk's Twitter purchase for $44 billion

Twitter announced on Monday that they have agreed to Elon Musk acquiring the social media platform for $44 billion, and now some of the biggest names in Hollywood are reacting to the change in ownership of Twitter.

It appears stars have mixed feelings about Musk’s purchase.

Rob Reiner took to Twitter on Monday morning and wrote, "Now that Elon Musk is buying Twitter, the question for all of us is: Will he allow a Criminal who used this platform to lie and spread disinformation to try to overthrow the US Government to return and continue his Criminal activity? And if he does, how do we combat it?"

He received thousands of responses, with Twitter users weighing in on what they believe Twitter will become under new ownership.

Actor and former rapper, Ice-T, took to Twitter ahead of the announcement to show his support if the world’s richest man bought Twitter.

"It would kinda dope if Musk bought Twitter and just shut it off…. Lol," he wrote.

After getting mixed feedback, Ice-T clarified that his stance is not political.

"For the Record.. I’m not on the Left or the Right. Red or the Blue.. That’s Gang Bangin if you ask me… #Politricks," he said.

Following the news, Ice-T shared a news article and said, "Oh S--t… I called it this morning…."

Actor Simu Liu took to Twitter following the news and wrote, "Was there nothing better to do with 44 billion dollars?"

Ice Cube was another star rejoicing in Musk's takeover and tweeted, "Free at last! @elonmusk take off my shadow ban homie..."

Kim Kardashian's longtime friend, Jonathan Cheban, took to Twitter on Monday and said , "Twitter about to pop the F*%# off!!!"

Kevin Jonas decided to make light of the situation and wrote , "Will we now get the edit tweet option?"

On Monday, the company's board unanimously accepted Tesla CEO Elon Musk's $44 billion offer to take the social media giant private.

Twitter independent board chairman Brett Taylor said the company "conducted a thoughtful and comprehensive process to assess Musk's proposal with a deliberate focus on value, certainty, and financing."

FOX Business' Lucas Manfredi contributed to this report.