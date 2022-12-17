Holiday shopping guide 2022: What's open, 'worst' gift ideas, return policies and more

This weekend is the last weekend to snag your holiday gifts-- Hanukkah starts on Sunday, Dec. 18 and Christmas is the following week.

FOX 13 has compiled a shopping guide to make gift-giving as easy as possible this year:

Shopping mall hours for last-minute gifts

Westfield Southcenter (2800 Southcenter Mall, Tukwila)

Saturday-Thursday: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 23: 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 24: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 25: Closed

Bellevue Square Mall (575 Bellevue Square, Bellevue)

Sunday, Dec. 18: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

M-F: 9 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 24: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. (Nordstrom closes an hour earlier)

Sunday, Dec. 25: Closed

Westlake Shopping Center (400 Pine Street, Seattle)

Monday-Friday: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Christmas Eve (Dec. 24)- 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Christmas Day (Dec. 25)- Closed

Alderwood Mall (3000 184th Street SW, Lynnwood)

Sunday, Dec. 18: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

M-F: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 24: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 25: Closed

Tacoma Mall (4502 S Steele St, Tacoma)

Sunday, Dec. 18: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

M-F: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 24: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Dec. 25: Closed

Everett Mall (1402 SE Everett Mall Way, Everett)

Sunday: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

M-TH: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Friday: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 24: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m,

Dec. 25: Closed

‘Worst’ gift ideas

If you're still looking for that last-minute gift, a new consumer survey from ContextLogic Inc. — the parent company that operates the e-commerce platform Wish — compiled a list of gifts that people do NOT want to receive this holiday season.

More than one-third of the survey’s respondents said they’ve found last-minute purchasing tends to result in bad gifts.

Per the survey, these were the ‘worst’ gift ideas:

Defective items bought at discount (28%)

Fruitcake (23%)

Weight loss items (21%)

Political gifts (20%)

Out-of-style clothing (16%)

Cheap chocolates (13%)

Christmas ties (13%)

Weight scale (12%)

Knockoff luxury items (10%)

Gym membership (10%)

Local gift ideas from ‘Made In Washington’

Major retailers are already bracing for a tsunami of returns during and after the upcoming holiday shopping season.

Stores typically offer free returns for holiday goods albeit with some exceptions. However, some companies are rethinking this strategy amid rising transportation and other inflationary costs.

H&M is planning on testing return fees in a few markets, and it's already being rolled out in Norway. Other companies, though, have already implemented return fees. For instance, J.Crew has a flat fee of $7.50 for online returns, with some exclusions.

Kohl's told FOX Business that a customer is responsible for the cost of shipping an item back to the company's fulfillment center using a parcel carrier of their choice.

According to Abercrombie & Fitch's website, customers are charged $7 if they chose to use its return service rather than returning an item in person.

Walmart recently announced that it eased up on its return policy and extended the dates for qualifying purchases. Now, certain purchases made on or after Oct. 1 can be returned through the end of January 2023. Walmart also told FOX Business that most items purchased online can be returned for free by mail.

Target said it offers "free and easy returns on most new, unopened items" within 90 days of purchasing an item. The company also extended its return window for certain products to the end of January. There is no fee associated with returning items by mail, Target said.

Make sure to check your receipt or the company's website for its return policy.