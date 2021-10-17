Expand / Collapse search

Hit-and-run suspects arrested after trying to ram police car

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published 
Medina
FOX 13 Seattle

Two hit-and-run suspects arrested after ramming patrol car

Two people are behind bars after trying to evade a Medina police officer and ramming their car.

MEDINA, Wash. - Two people are in custody following a police pursuit in Medina.

Around 8:30 p.m. on Saturday, authorities say a Medina police officer attempted to pull over two suspects from a hit-and-run incident in Bellevue. Instead, they rammed the officer's car with their own. The officer took out his gun and shot at the suspects' car.

The suspects got out and ran, but the officer chased them down and took them into custody.

RELATED: Family and friends hold vigil for teenager killed in Ruston

READ MORE: Seattle Police arrest suspect in downtown shooting after standoff