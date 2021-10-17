Hit-and-run suspects arrested after trying to ram police car

Two people are in custody following a police pursuit in Medina.

Around 8:30 p.m. on Saturday, authorities say a Medina police officer attempted to pull over two suspects from a hit-and-run incident in Bellevue. Instead, they rammed the officer's car with their own. The officer took out his gun and shot at the suspects' car.

The suspects got out and ran, but the officer chased them down and took them into custody.

