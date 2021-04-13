Hit and run in Lakewood sends 78-year-old man to hospital

Lakewood Police are asking for the community's help to find the person who hit a 78-year-old man with a vehicle and left him in the street.

The hit-and-run happened on the 3100 block of 89th Street S. in a small neighborhood of Lakewood. The victim is 78-year-old Tim Gary.

Gary, who has lived in the neighborhood since the 70s, was walking to get his mail on April 8th around 7 p.m. Police said a person driving a car hit Gary and then kept going.

Surveillance video from Gary’s home shows the car drive by, and on the left side of the video, Gary can be seen falling to the ground he told Q13 News off-camera. He said he laid on the ground for about 18 minutes waiting for help.

"He thought he was going to die. He did lose consciousness at one point and then came back to, and honestly thought as he was losing consciousness again that he was dying. He was very fearful of his life," said Brenda Orffer, a family friend who is helping to share Gary’s story while he recovers.

Orffer said Gary was in the hospital for several days. He was cut, bruised and has several broken bones, said Orfrer.

Gary is home now recovering. Orffer said the family hopes sharing the story will bring justice.

"They’re hoping to find the person that was driving the vehicle that struck Tim. I think they would like to get answers and figure out exactly what did happen," said Orffer.

Lakewood Police are asking anyone in the community with information to come forward.

You can contact Lakewood Police at 253.830.5000 or you can call the tip line at 253.830.5064. Tips can be submitted anonymously through Tacoma Pierce County Crimestoppers.

