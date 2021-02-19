Hit-and-run driver causes 12-car pileup in Tukwila

A woman speeding on SR-599 in a Mercedes hit a guard rail and caused a 12-car pileup, then left the scene before authorities arrived.

Trooper Rick Johnson with Washington State Patrol said it happened early Friday morning when the Mercedes driver tried to maneuver between a semi and another car. She hit the semi and a guardrail, causing a chain reaction with 12 vehicles involved.

Most of the cars hit debris. Only one person was sent to the hospital with a minor neck injury.

The woman who caused the crash got out of the Mercedes and left the scene in another vehicle.

Troopers are asking anyone with information to report it to WSP. She's facing felony hit-and-run charges.

The road was closed for a couple of hours during the morning commute while crews cleared the scene.

