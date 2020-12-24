Historic theater burns in Seattle's U-District

article

A fire in a historic theater in Seattle’s University District sent a plume of smoke over the neighborhood Thursday.

Crews responded to the Seven Gables Theatre about noon Christmas Eve. There were no immediate reports of injuries. Firefighters had it under control by 2 p.m.

The Seven Gables Theatre, a former dance hall, opened in 1976 and was known for showing independent films, documentaries and other movies. It closed in 2017.