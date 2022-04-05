Hikers find human remains near Carbonado

article

Pierce County deputies are investigating after they say human remains were found near Carbonado over the weekend.

Investigators said a person called 911 reporting that he found the remains while hiking with a friend in a remote area on Sunday afternoon.

The hikers led deputies and a search and rescue coordinator to the area where they found the remains.

Deputies said they recovered the remains on Monday.

"At this time, there is not enough information to determine the cause of death," investigators said.

Detectives will be working with the Medical Examiner’s Office to identify the remains.

