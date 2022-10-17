Hiker suffering heat stroke rescued near Mt. Baker

article

A 55-year-old hiker was rescued near Mt. Baker on Saturday after suffering heat stroke.

Whidbey Island Search & Rescue received a call around 3 p.m. Saturday that a woman suffered a heat-related issue while hiking the Chain Lakes Trail northeast of Mt. Baker. By 3:39 p.m., a rescue helicopter was out on the slope of Mt. Hermann.

Rescue crews spotted the hiking group with Whatcom County Fire & Rescue responders.

Two Search & Rescue members were dropped off just up the trail, and they brought the patient up for transport; she was taken to St. Joseph Medical Center in Bellingham just after 4 p.m., officials say.