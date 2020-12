article

Authorities say a hiker on a popular Snohomish County trail was killed after he apparently fell from a peak along the route.

Courtney O’Keefe with the Snohomish County Sheriff's Office said it happened about 2 p.m. Monday at Bridal Veil Falls Trail near the town of Index.

The sheriff's office sent its helicopter but medics who performed CPR couldn't revive the 49-year-old man.

The man's identity was not immediately disclosed.