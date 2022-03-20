Highway shootings increase in Pierce, King counties

In Pierce County, the Washington State Patrol reported two highway shootings, within eight minutes of each other Sunday afternoon. Both happened on I-5. The first was reported on northbound I-5 in Tacoma, near South 38th Street. The second happened just a few minutes later from Thorne Lane in Lakewood. No word on if the two are connected. Investigators said no one was hurt in either shooting.

There have been 17 highway shootings reported in King County alone since the start of the new year, according to the Washington State Patrol.

A victim Friday described the situation as, "unbelievable." The Washington State Patrol said the victim was heading north on I-5 just before 7 a.m. near Kent. The driver was too shaken up to go on camera, but told us by phone that she was driving to work with her daughter in the passenger seat when someone opened fire. The bullet shattered the back window and blasted through the visor, coming very close to hitting one of them in the head. The Washington State Patrol reported that a driver in a white Dodge Charger came up behind the victim's Mazda quickly. Investigators said once she was able to get over to let them pass, someone fired a gun.

"Through a witness who observed this, the charger was apparently being chased by a gray car. That was the one that was actually observed firing the weapon. That (victim) was in between the gray car and the white charger that was being most likely targeted," said Trooper Rick Johnson, WSP King County.

Friday's victim said it never crossed her mind that they would be getting shot at "during a trip to work".

"It’s obviously alarming, year to date, last year in 2021, we had 12, so definitely an increase," Johnson said. He added that one of the most recent shootings in King County took place Saturday night just before 11 p.m. on northbound I-5 north of Highway 18.

"Our victim was driving a red Volkswagen vehicle and the vehicle that shot at them was an older model, I believe, white charger with a black spoiler or fin in the back, and we were able to recover one bullet 6 casings," said Johnson.

In Pierce County, Trooper Robert Reyer said that the Washington State Patrol had responded to at least 23 shootings since the beginning of the year. That included a report of a shooting at around 4:40 p.m. Sunday on northbound I-5 from Thorne Lane near Lakewood. The victims didn't see who was responsible in that case.

He said another shooting Sunday evening took place in Tacoma, just minutes before the Lakewood incident. He said that shooting took place on northbound I-5 and involved a red or maroon minivan. He said a white male passenger reportedly fired the shots with what witnesses described as a "black handgun". The victim's vehicle in that case was hit multiple times and the suspects continued eastbound on South 38th Street.

