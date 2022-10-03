Expand / Collapse search

Highland Ice Arena closing after 60 years of business

By FOX 13 News Staff
It's the end of an era in Shoreline. Highland Ice Arena will be closing later this month after 60 years.

SHORELINE, Wash. - After almost 60 years, the Highland Ice Arena in Shoreline will be closing its doors. 

The popular ice rink on Aurora Avenue North has been family-owned and operated since 1962. 

FOX 13 News Spoke with Terry Green, whose parents moved to the Seattle-area from Canada and opened up the shop before the city of Shoreline was incorporated.

"There's been a lot of folks that have said, ‘Oh, please don’t close, we love coming here!,'" Green said. 

The Highland Ice Arena has been a staple in the community and its last day is Saturday, Oct. 15.  The ice rink plans to hold a last community skating exhibition on that day for people who want to get on the ice one last time. 