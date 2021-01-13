High winds topple trees on Western Washington University residence hall

A windstorm from overnight Wednesday caused damage to the Western Washington University campus and at least two trees fell onto a residence hall.

University officials said students were moved from Fairhaven residence hall overnight due to the risk of falling trees and debris.

Q13 News observed at least two trees that had fallen on or near the residence hall.

One student was injured, but not seriously.

Winds reached speeds of over 50 mph in the Bellingham area, according to Puget Sound Energy.

This is the second time this season that trees have fallen on campus due to weather.

Western Washington University has about 15,000 students.

