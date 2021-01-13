Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
until WED 8:20 PM PST, Lewis County
25
River Flood Warning
until THU 10:32 PM PST, King County
River Flood Warning
until WED 9:05 PM PST, King County
River Flood Warning
until THU 12:39 AM PST, Wahkiakum County
River Flood Warning
from WED 7:41 AM PST until THU 5:27 PM PST, Lewis County
River Flood Warning
until WED 11:53 PM PST, King County
River Flood Warning
until WED 11:20 AM PST, Grays Harbor County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Mason County
River Flood Warning
until THU 1:25 AM PST, Thurston County
Flash Flood Warning
from WED 5:22 AM PST until WED 11:15 AM PST, Skamania County
River Flood Warning
until WED 1:42 PM PST, Snohomish County
River Flood Warning
from WED 9:49 AM PST until THU 10:50 AM PST, King County, Pierce County
River Flood Warning
until WED 5:05 PM PST, Snohomish County
River Flood Warning
until THU 11:01 PM PST, Grays Harbor County, Thurston County
River Flood Warning
from WED 2:33 PM PST until THU 8:22 PM PST, Snohomish County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 6:52 AM PST, Grays Harbor County
River Flood Warning
from WED 6:20 AM PST until WED 11:45 PM PST, Snohomish County
River Flood Warning
until WED 7:16 PM PST, Lewis County
River Flood Warning
until THU 1:27 PM PST, Wahkiakum County
River Flood Warning
from WED 5:48 AM PST until THU 2:58 AM PST, Cowlitz County
Flood Advisory
from TUE 2:20 PM PST until WED 2:15 PM PST, Spokane County, Whitman County
Flood Watch
until WED 10:00 PM PST, Skagit County, Snohomish County
Flood Advisory
until WED 12:00 PM PST, Kittitas County, Klickitat County, Yakima County
Flood Advisory
from WED 8:22 AM PST until WED 12:15 PM PST, Clark County, Cowlitz County, Pacific County, Skamania County, Wahkiakum County
Flood Watch
until WED 10:00 AM PST, Willapa Hills, South Washington Coast, Lower Columbia and I - 5 Corridor in Cowlitz County

High winds topple trees on Western Washington University residence hall

By Q13 News Staff
Published 
Bellingham
Q13 FOX

High winds knock down trees at Western Washington University

A tree fell onto a residence hall at Western Washington University. One person had minor injuries and students were evacuated overnight.

BELLINGHAM, Wash. - A windstorm from overnight Wednesday caused damage to the Western Washington University campus and at least two trees fell onto a residence hall. 

University officials said students were moved from Fairhaven residence hall overnight due to the risk of falling trees and debris.

Q13 News observed at least two trees that had fallen on or near the residence hall.

One student was injured, but not seriously. 

Winds reached speeds of over 50 mph in the Bellingham area, according to Puget Sound Energy.

This is the second time this season that trees have fallen on campus due to weather. 

Western Washington University has about 15,000 students. 

Download the Q13 Weather App for severe weather alerts and weather updates based on your location.