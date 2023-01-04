High winds knock down trees, cause power outages across Puget Sound
WASHINGTON - High winds hit the Cascade foothills on Wednesday evening, knocking out power to thousands of customers and knocking down trees.
Wind gusts were forecast to reach 55 mph in spots, especially near the Cascade gap.
At one point in the evening, about 15,000 Puget Sound Energy customers were without power, particularly in areas in south King County.
A few trees were knocked down due to the high winds. On NE 116th Street in Redmond, a tree blocked all lanes of traffic and crushed a vehicle. Redmond Police say the driver was not injured.
Image 1 of 3
▼
Photo from Redmond Police
In West Seattle, a tree fell down and blocked all lanes of traffic on 35th Ave. SW, between SW Avalon Way and SW. Alaska Street.
Photo from SDOT
To report or view an outage near you:
- Puget Sound Energy: View and report outages - Call: 1-888-225-5773
- Seattle City Light: View and report outages - Call: 206-684-3000
- Tacoma Public Utilities: View and report outages - Call: 253-502-8602
- Clallam County PUD: View outage map - Call: 360-452-9771 or 800-542-7859
- Jefferson PUD: View and report outages - Call: 360-385-5800
- Kitsap PUD: Call: 360-779-7656
- Mason County PUD #1: Call: 360-877-5249
- Mason PUD #3: Outage map - Report an outage - Call: 360-426-8255
- Pacific Power: Report an outage - Call: 877-508-5088
- Peninsula Light Co.: Report an outage and view outage map - Call: 877-853-1388
- Snohomish County PUD: Outage map - Call: 425-783-1001
USEFUL LINKS
- Check the latest weather alerts
- Know before you go: Winter weather driving tips, what to keep in your car
- How to report a power outage, what to do to prepare and stay safe during a storm
- Here’s what to have on hand if the power goes out during a winter storm
- 19 hacks to keep your smartphone charged during a power outage