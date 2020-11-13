High winds cause widespread power outages on Whidbey Island

About 30,000 customers were without power on Whidbey Island on Friday, according to Puget Sound Energy.

A PSE spokesperson told Q13 News the outage started just before noon. The high winds damaged some of the company's infrastructure.

Crews are working to get power restored, but high winds are in the forecast through at least midnight.

Some of the outages were also caused by tree limbs on some power lines.

You can check the latest outage information from PSE here.

Fall Storm Forecast

Today the passes will get another foot of snow. Even when it is dry in the lowlands this weekend, it will stay snowy at the passes. When the winds blow, you'll see white-out conditions at times too. If you don't have to travel over the passes, don't. If you must go, go later in the day on Friday. And earlier on Saturday, before heavier snow moves in at night. Be prepared to spend several hours in your car if the pass happens to close on you.

The jet stream will deliver some steady Saturday afternoon/evening and again later in the day on Sunday. The "dry-ish" breaks in the rain will be Friday afternoon, Saturday morning, and Sunday morning. Those would be the ideal times to go for a walk or run, get some errands done, or hit the dog park, though I'd recommend a couple towels to cover what would become a muddy backseat.

