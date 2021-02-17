High school senior, freshman stay resilient through year of lost essential school experiences

The pandemic has disrupted our lives, in ways we never imagined. It’s scrapped so many of life’s biggest events including weddings, reunions, and family trips.

Many of our kids are feeling cheated too. Especially those in high school, stripped of school clubs, activities, sports, and most importantly, memories.

Because of the coronavirus pandemic, seniors this year can’t take part in the things that make their last year of high school so special. And many freshmen have started high school and never actually been inside the building.

A freshman and senior at Mt. Si High School in Snoqualmie reflected on this past year and what may lay ahead for them.

For senior, Emma Cullen, she pointed out the places at the high school where she’s made so many memories.

"I just remember one game was so windy. Everybody’s stuff was flying everywhere and there were feather boas everywhere," said Cullen. "Just being out here looking around, it’s definitely sad...I was just looking forward to it being a fun social year."

Cullen envisioned a social senior year, but this year, she spent most of it in isolation due to the pandemic forcing schools to close their doors to in-person learning.

"I thought I would be going three hours early to the football games, getting to be in the front of the student section. Just spending time with friends," said Cullen.

She worked so hard to get to this point, becoming the student body president. But with no kids on campus, her role has lost much of its luster she said.

Until now, Cullen's also missed out on her favorite sports.

"Of course I'm disappointed and sad because you see these really cool things you don’t really get to do," she said. "You just kind of sit there and you’re kind of like, this sucks."

"Even a senior prank. That’s like the oldest tradition. Everyone’s got a story. But we can’t do that. What is our prank? Turn off our computers?" said Cullen.

Call it a reset on expectations, Cullen said she hopes her senior class is recognized in the long run.

"We’ll be able to be more resilient. And kind of understand that, if things don’t go our way, that’s okay. And we’ll be able to be way more adaptable in the future," she said.

For another high school student's future, 15-year-old Zach Ramsey is doing his best to keep his eye on the ball this school year.

"It just cheers me up, I guess. It's something to look forward to like Monday, Wednesday Friday. I like kinda just wanna get through school so I can go play soccer, it's really nice," said Ramsey.

His incredible soccer skills have allowed him to compete all around the country, even in Europe. But the one goal he’d love to take a shot at is walking through the doors of Mt. Si High School as a freshman.

Like the rest of his peers, he's spending so much time online that he kind of feels sidelined.

"I've had to adjust the settings on the computer and everything. It's just hard for me to look at a screen for that long my head starts hurting sometimes. It's not fun," said Ramsey.

The senior and freshman might be years apart in school, but both are feeling robbed of essential experiences. Through it all, they stay enlightened by the lessons learned over the past year.

"Something that I've learned in high school that I think you should definitely remember, especially with Covid is learning to appreciate the moments that you do have," said Cullen.

"That’s what I think too," said Ramsey.

Graduation for her will likely look different this year. Last year, Mt. Si High School created a parade for the high school seniors, with family, friends, teachers, and others lining the streets.

So new traditions begin, as others end. As Cullen said, it’s all about resilience.