High school linebacker raises money for veterans by making big plays on the field

One teenager in Snohomish County is dedicating his senior-year football season to raise awareness, and money for veterans.

Seventeen-year-old Moses Martin is a senior linebacker for Edmonds-Woodway High School. For his last year of football, he wanted to make an impact both on and off the field.

"A lot of them, I just feel like, they don’t get the support for what they did for our country," he said.

Martin came up with a unique way to raise money for local veterans.

For every tackle, or sack he makes this season, people are donating dollars to the Heroes’ Café in Lynnwood.

Since 2017, the Heroes’ Café has provided an opportunity for veterans to meet and network, as well as connecting vets in needs with housing, food, social services, and other necessities.

"I don’t care how much money you raise for us. It doesn’t matter, but you doing this means more to those vets that you’re going to see and talk to," said Gary Walderman founder of the Heroes’ Café.

So far, Martin has raised more than $3,000. His goal is $9,999 because his jersey is number nine. However, he says he has no issues if they raise more than the goal.

"I just want them to feel my love. I just want them to feel supported by me," said Martin.

Supporting veterans is a cause that is very close to Martin’s family.

"My great-grandfather, Navy, last surviving member of his ship. My grandfather, Coast Guard. Big armed forces family"

Moses' grandfather and great-grandfather both served. He says he hopes to join Air Force after high school.

For more information on his effort you can visit his GoFundMe.

For more information on the Hereos’ Café click here.