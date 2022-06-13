Lockdown lifted at Mariner High School in Everett after shots fired in the parking lot
EVERETT, Wash. - The lockdown at Mariner High School in Everett was lifted deputies investigate a shooting that occurred in the school's parking lot.
According to the Snohomish County Sheriff's Office, a minor fired shots at a vehicle and ran off. No injuries were reported.
Deputies say the suspect and victim knew each other.
School is currently out, but those who remained for after school activities were put into lockdown.