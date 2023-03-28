'High-priority' repeat offender chased down, arrested after fleeing Pierce Co. deputies

Pierce County deputies chased down and arrested a high-priority repeat offender after a foot chase in Parkland earlier this month.

On March 14 at 11:43 a.m., a Pierce County sergeant spotted a suspicious pickup truck at a well-known nuisance property in Parkland.

According to the sheriff’s department, the residence is notorious for several drive-by shootings and stolen vehicles recovered there. The sergeant ran the plates and found the truck was reported stolen at gunpoint out of Edgewood 12 days earlier.

Authorities say deputies kept an eye on the truck, and eventually a known violent offender, a 33-year-old man, got into it and drove off.

Deputies followed the truck to another nearby residence and went to arrest the man, who rammed two patrol cars, then climbed up onto them and jumped from car to car to escape.

The man ran down the street from deputies, but a sergeant caught up with him and subdued him with a Taser, then arrested him.

Deputies found a gun inside the stolen truck.

RELATED: DUI suspect arrested after evading police in Seattle's Georgetown neighborhood

Get breaking news alerts in the FREE FOX 13 Seattle app. Download for Apple iOS or Android. And sign up for BREAKING NEWS emails delivered straight to your inbox.

The man was booked into jail for his arrest warrants, second-degree robbery and unlawful possession of a firearm. Prosecutors added two counts of second-degree assault and obstruction, and the man’s bail was set at $75,000.