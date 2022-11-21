'He's beating evil': Dozens welcome home 9-year-old boy shot in Renton road rage incident

More than 100 people welcomed Isaiah Johns in a celebration in Burien Sunday afternoon.

The 9 year-old was shot in a horrific road rage case on SR 167 near Renton on Nov. 11.

Suffering gunshot wounds in his face and chest, Johns battled for his life in the ICU at Harborview until he was released this past Friday.

"[Doctors] thought he'd still be laying in bed. They thought he'd still have a breathing tube in," said Michael Snyder, Isaiah's grandfather.

Johns still has a feeding tube but Snyder says his grandson has blown away all their expectations on his healing process.

"I almost cried when I heard about it but since he's feeling better it's like great now," said Kingston Corpuz, Isaiah's friend and football teammate.

Corpuz and members of the Burien Knightz Football team were in attendance at Johns' celebration.

While anger nearly took Isaiah's life on the road, love is surrounding him on his road to recovery.

"He's beating evil. He's making a great recovery," said Snyder.

Snyder says Isaiah is still due for more surgery on his mouth and he still has a bullet lodged in him from the shooting.

To help with his recovery, this verified GoFundMe page is still active.