Expand / Collapse search
Ice Storm Warning
from SAT 3:00 AM PST until SAT 4:00 PM PST, East Puget Sound Lowlands
12
Ice Storm Warning
from SAT 3:00 AM PST until SUN 4:00 AM PST, West Slopes North Central Cascades and Passes
Winter Storm Warning
until SAT 11:00 PM PST, East Slopes of the Washington Cascades
Winter Weather Advisory
until SAT 7:00 PM PST, Wenatchee Area
Avalanche Warning
until SAT 7:00 PM PST, East Slopes of the Washington Cascades
Winter Weather Advisory
until SAT 4:00 PM PST, Lower Columbia and I - 5 Corridor in Cowlitz County
Avalanche Warning
until SAT 4:00 PM PST, West Slopes North Central Cascades and Passes
Winter Weather Advisory
from SAT 3:00 AM PST until SAT 12:00 PM PST, Western Whatcom County
Wind Advisory
until SAT 4:00 PM PST, Western Whatcom County, Western Skagit County, Admiralty Inlet Area, Western Strait of Juan De Fuca, North Coast, Central Coast
Flood Watch
until MON 4:00 AM PST, Mason County, Skagit County, Snohomish County, Whatcom County
Coastal Flood Advisory
from SAT 11:00 AM PST until SAT 3:00 PM PST, South Washington Coast
Coastal Flood Advisory
from SAT 10:00 AM PST until SAT 3:00 PM PST, Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca, Western Strait of Juan De Fuca, North Coast, Central Coast

Here's why eggs prices are so high

By Austin Williams
Published 
News
FOX TV Digital Team

What causes inflation?

There are three factors that could lead to inflation which include demand-pull inflation, cost-push inflation and built-in inflation.

This year, inflation as well as the worst bird flu outbreak in U.S. history has caused egg prices to skyrocket. 

In April, farmers across the nation were forced to kill more than 20 million birds due to bird flu. Because the virus is so infectious and deadly for commercial poultry, entire flocks are destroyed and composted on the farms when they are infected.

The cases in birds do not present an immediate public health concern, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

According to a USDA report, regional egg prices are up 100 cents for Jumbo-sized eggs. 

A dozen extra-large eggs in Midwestern grocery stores are costing roughly $5 wholesale — up from $1.60 at the same time last year.

Although overall inflation eased a bit in November, the cost of food still rose 0.5% from October to November and jumped 10.6% compared to a year ago, according to government data. Groceries, which also rose 0.5% month-over-month, are up 12% compared with a year ago. Overall, eggs surged as high as 49.1%, according to the Consumer Price Index (CPI).      

Swiftly's True Cost of a Grocery Shop survey indicated that nearly 70% of shoppers are struggling to pay for their groceries after months of persistent inflation. 

FOX Business contributed to this story. 