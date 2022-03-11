Here's where you'll still need to wear a mask after March 12 in Washington and Oregon

As Washington and Oregon end masking requirements for most places, there are still some situations where you'll need to wear a mask.

The states announced in February that each would drop mask requirements for schools and most indoor public places on Saturday, March 12.

"With declining case rates and hospitalizations across the West, California, Oregon and Washington are moving together to update their masking guidance," the governors said in a statement.

The new guidance will make face coverings a recommendation rather than a requirement at most indoor places.

The last statewide mask mandate in the U.S. will be lifted by March 26, Hawaii Gov. David Ige announced. No states will require masks indoors after 11:59 p.m. March 25.

Hawaii is the last to drop the pandemic safety measure, with indoor mask mandates in Oregon and Washington state expiring at 11:59 p.m. March 11.

Federal officials are extending the requirement for masks on planes and public transportation for one more month — through mid-April — while taking steps that could lead to lifting the rule. The federal mandate was scheduled to expire March 18, but the Transportation Security Administration said Thursday that it will extend the requirement through April 18.

In Washington, masks will still be required at:

Healthcare and medical facilities

Long-term care settings

Correctional facilities

Private businesses and local governments that want to require masks for their employees, customers or residents

Buses, planes, trains, transit, rideshare, taxis (federal requirement)

In Oregon, masks will still be required in health care settings:

Hospitals

Doctor offices

Dentist offices

Urgent care

Dialysis centers

Buses, planes, trains, transit, rideshare, taxis (federal requirement)

Masks will NOT be required at:

Schools, childcare facilities and libraries

Restaurants and bars

Houses of worship

Gyms, recreation centers and indoor athletic facilities

Grocery stores, businesses and retail establishments

*Unless required by a private business/local government

The Associated Press contributed to this report.