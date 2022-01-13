Here's how to report potholes in your area from the latest winter storm

article

With recent flooding and winter weather slamming western Washington, areas are now seeing roads impacted from the initial storms and cleanup.

The Washington State Department of Transportation said drivers can expect backups in several areas along interstates due to potholes.

On Jan. 9, WSDOT said travelers heading north on Interstate-5 through DuPont in Pierce County saw over 10-mile backups from crews repairing potholes.

Is there a pothole in your area? Click the link of your city to learn how to report it to officials.

Seattle

Bellevue

Kent

Renton

Federal Way

Everett

Tacoma

Lakewood

