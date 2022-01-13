Here's how to report potholes in your area from the latest winter storm
WASHINGTON - With recent flooding and winter weather slamming western Washington, areas are now seeing roads impacted from the initial storms and cleanup.
The Washington State Department of Transportation said drivers can expect backups in several areas along interstates due to potholes.
On Jan. 9, WSDOT said travelers heading north on Interstate-5 through DuPont in Pierce County saw over 10-mile backups from crews repairing potholes.
Is there a pothole in your area? Click the link of your city to learn how to report it to officials.
King County
Snohomish County
Pierce County
Kitsap County
Mason County
Island County
Get breaking news alerts in the FREE FOX 13 Seattle app. Download for Apple iOS or Android.
Advertisement
Stay connected with FOX 13 News on all platforms:
DOWNLOAD: FOX 13 News and Weather Apps
WATCH: FOX 13 News Live
SUBSCRIBE: FOX 13 on YouTube
DAILY BRIEF: Sign Up For Our Newsletter
FOLLOW: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram