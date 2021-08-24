Help Snohomish County detectives ID homicide victim from artistic sketch

article

The Snohomish County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in identifying a homicide victim.

On September 26, 2020, human skeletal remains were found in a shallow grave in the 200 block of 130th Street SE in south Everett.

Detectives believe the man is a victim of a homicide.

Investigators believe the victim is 22-43 years old, of Native American, Asian, Hispanic or mixed-race descent and is between 5’3" and 5’9" tall.

He has likely been dead between one or 30 years, investigators said.

If you have any information about this or any other case, call the Snohomish County Medical Examiner's Office at (425) 438-6200.

You can also find more information on victims that have remained unidentified here.

Stay connected with Q13 News on all platforms:

Advertisement

DOWNLOAD: Q13 News and Weather Apps

WATCH: Q13 News Live

SUBSCRIBE: Q13 FOX on YouTube

DAILY BRIEF: Sign Up For Our Newsletter

FOLLOW: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram