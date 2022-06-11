Help Seattle Police identify purse snatcher who flung victim to the ground

article

Seattle Police robbery detectives are asking for your help to identify a man who snatched a woman's purse and threw her to the ground in the process.

At approximately 8:06 a.m. on May 27, he parked a black Toyota Camry (WA/BZY9289) on Taylor Ave N just south of Harrison St.

Detectives say he got out of the car, approached the victim, grabbed hold of her purse and after a 12-second struggle, threw the victim to the ground and ran off with her purse.

The suspect ran back to the car and fled the scene headed southbound.

Detectives say the vehicle is registered to a woman they are hoping to speak with. She was not present at the time of the robbery.

Police describe the suspect as a black male, 30-40 years of age, medium build, short black hair with a receding hairline, wearing a black shirt with red and white logo, khaki-colored cargo shorts and gray shoes.

If you can identify the suspect, Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound will pay you a cash reward of up to $1,000. Call 1-800-222-8477 or text your tip through the P3 Tips App on your cell phone. It is anonymous.