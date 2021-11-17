Help police ID burglars who stole $15K worth of meat from Marysville BBQ restaurant

Detectives with the Marysville Police Property Crimes Unit are asking for the public’s help to identify a burglary suspect who broke into Jeff's Texas Style BBQ on State Ave on Nov. 6.

The suspect stole 1,000 pounds of meat, a very expensive electric log splitter, other tools, and caused approximately $3,000 in damage. He and a second suspect loaded it all into a yellow Penske truck.

The stolen meat alone cost owner Jeff Knoch $15,000.

"As soon as they walked out with it, it turned into garbage. Even if they find it now, I can’t take it back," said Knoch.

He used the Lumberjack electric log splitter they stole to cut wood for his smoker.

"I've had it for quite a while with great results and now we don't have one. And another thing is, because of supply chain issues, I ordered one immediately to replace it and we still don't have it," said Knoch.

Detectives describe the suspect as a white, middle-aged man with medium gray (salt and pepper) hair. He was last seen wearing a black hat with a pink logo with a marijuana leaf.

The second suspect has a severe limp and was not clearly seen on camera, so there is no description of him.

"I know it’s not personal, but it sure feels personal when they come in and take my stuff," said Knoch.

If you can identify the suspect, please submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound through the P3 Tips App on your cell phone or call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

It is anonymous and you will be paid a cash reward of up to $1,000 if your tip leads to his arrest. You can also submit tips and photos at P3Tips.com.

Image 1 of 5 ▼ ( )

Advertisement

Stay connected with FOX 13 News on all platforms:

DOWNLOAD: FOX 13 News and Weather Apps

WATCH: FOX 13 News Live

SUBSCRIBE: FOX 13 on YouTube

DAILY BRIEF: Sign Up For Our Newsletter

FOLLOW: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram