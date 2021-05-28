Help Kitsap County deputies ID suspects after robbery at AM/PM gas station

Sheriff's deputies in Kitsap County are looking for two suspects who slammed a clerk against a wall and punched them repeatedly during a robbery at an AM/PM store north of Bremerton.

It happened in early March, and detectives are turning to the public because they haven't been able to identify the men.

Deputies say the night started with a white Honda Civic with a black hood and faded paint job pulling into the gas station at about 11:15 p.m.

While the driver stayed at the pump, a passenger in the car went into the store. Deputies say he tried to lure the clerk away from the counter but it didn't work.

Detectives believe he is in his mid-20s, heavy set, with black, medium length hair pulled into a bun. He was wearing a black and red shirt with the state of Arizona logo on it.

The two of them left, but deputies say they came back just before 1 a.m.

The guy who was wearing the Arizona shirt put on a black jacket and gray hoodie, and this time he was able to get the clerk to come to the other side of the counter.

That's when the blitz attack happened. The suspect punched the clerk several times before running away.

Deputies say it was all to distract the clerk so the other guy could steal some beer.

Suspects in Kitsap County convenience store robbery

Investigators believe they could be from Tacoma.

If you know either of these men, submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound through the P3 Tips app for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

Stay connected with Q13 News on all platforms:

Advertisement

DOWNLOAD: Q13 News and Weather Apps

WATCH: Q13 News Live

SUBSCRIBE: Q13 FOX on YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram