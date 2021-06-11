Help ID this suspect accused of breaking into Redmond home

Redmond Police are asking for your help to identify this home burglary suspect who targeted three houses in the Spiritbrook neighborhood within 90 minutes in the middle of the day on June 4.

He was driving a gold 2003 Honda Civic.

If you can identify him, please submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound through the P3 Tips App on your cell phone or at P3Tips.com or call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). You must submit a tip to Crime Stoppers to be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

If you don't care about the reward and just want to speak to an officer, call 425-556-2500.

