Former mayor dies after small plane crash on Santa Monica beach

By KJ Hiramoto
Published 
Updated December 23, 2022 1:25AM
FOX 11

Small plane makes emergency landing on Santa Monica beach

SkyFOX is over the Santa Monica State Beach after a small plane, now upside down, made an emergency landing.

SANTA MONICA, Calif. - One person is dead and another person was hurt in a small plane crash Santa Monica Thursday evening.

Lifeguards and emergency crews responded to a call in the 1800 block of Santa Monica Beach where a dangerous landing flipped the aircraft upside down.

Former Santa Monica Mayor Rex Minter was the passenger who died in the crash, according to the city's current mayor Gleam Davis. The pilot was taken to the hospital.

Gleam made the announcement on her social media page. City of Santa Monica confirmed the tweet, issuing a statement on Minter's death.

According to the City of Santa Monica, Minter served as mayor from 1963 to 1967. He also served as Arcadia's city attorney and a judge for LA County Superior Court.

Officials have not given an update on the severity of the pilot's injuries.

The now-deadly plane crash remains under investigation.

Below is a statement released by the City of Santa Monica:

"The City of Santa Monica mourns the passing of former Mayor Rex H. Minter (1927 – 2022), and we send our deepest condolences to his children, grandchildren, family members, and his many friends throughout Santa Monica. 

Minter was elected to the Santa Monica City Council in 1955 and served as Mayor between 1963 and 1967. He later served as City Attorney for Arcadia, and as a judge for the Los Angeles County Superior Court. 

Minter met his wife Doris while they both attended Santa Monica High School. He served in the U.S. Marines and opened a law practice in Santa Monica after finishing law school. He was active in the Santa Monica Rotary Club and, along with his wife, was an avid aviator. They were residents of the Sunset Park neighborhood. 

The City is grateful for Mr. Minter’s public service and we join his family in mourning his passing. Flags in front of City Hall will be lowered to half-staff and a City Council meeting in the new year will be adjourned in honor of Minter’s service. "

