Heed the 'road closed' signs: Flooding sweeps full Greyhound bus into a ditch

article

A bus full of passengers went straight into a ditch while trying to drive through a flooded street in Burlington.

Flooding has spread through Whatcom and Skagit counties, and agencies are urging drivers to heed the ‘road closed’ signs posted on flooded streets. Washington State Patrol says a Greyhound bus driver ignored one such sign near State Route 11 and Sam Bell Road, and the vehicle was carried into a ditch by flood waters.

No one was injured in the crash.

RELATED: Western Washington storm: Power outages, school closures, road conditions and what to know

READ MORE: Rural Skagit communities slammed by floods

Stay connected with FOX 13 News on all platforms:

DOWNLOAD: FOX 13 News and Weather Apps

WATCH: FOX 13 News Live

SUBSCRIBE: FOX 13 on YouTube

DAILY BRIEF: Sign Up For Our Newsletter

FOLLOW: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

WATCH LIVE: FOX 13 News