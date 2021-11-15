Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
until TUE 2:30 PM PST, King County
15
River Flood Warning
from TUE 6:07 PM PST until FRI 9:46 AM PST, Okanogan County
Flood Warning
until TUE 8:00 AM PST, Skagit County, Whatcom County
River Flood Warning
until THU 1:50 AM PST, Skagit County
River Flood Warning
until THU 4:50 PM PST, Skagit County
Flood Warning
until TUE 4:00 PM PST, Whatcom County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 8:22 AM PST, Skagit County
River Flood Warning
until WED 10:50 AM PST, Snohomish County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 7:43 PM PST, Snohomish County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 3:32 PM PST, Whatcom County
River Flood Warning
until THU 2:31 PM PST, Whatcom County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Mason County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 9:02 PM PST, Skagit County
River Flood Watch
from TUE 4:40 PM PST until THU 3:33 PM PST, Okanogan County
Winter Weather Advisory
until TUE 10:00 AM PST, West Slopes North Cascades and Passes, West Slopes North Central Cascades and Passes, West Slopes South Central Cascades and Passes

Heed the 'road closed' signs: Flooding sweeps full Greyhound bus into a ditch

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published 
Burlington
FOX 13 Seattle
article

Photo credit: WSP

BURLINGTON, Wash. - A bus full of passengers went straight into a ditch while trying to drive through a flooded street in Burlington.

Flooding has spread through Whatcom and Skagit counties, and agencies are urging drivers to heed the ‘road closed’ signs posted on flooded streets. Washington State Patrol says a Greyhound bus driver ignored one such sign near State Route 11 and Sam Bell Road, and the vehicle was carried into a ditch by flood waters.

No one was injured in the crash.

RELATED: Western Washington storm: Power outages, school closures, road conditions and what to know

READ MORE: Rural Skagit communities slammed by floods

Stay connected with FOX 13 News on all platforms:
DOWNLOAD: FOX 13 News and Weather Apps
WATCH: FOX 13 News Live
SUBSCRIBE: FOX 13 on YouTube
DAILY BRIEF: Sign Up For Our Newsletter
FOLLOW: Facebook Twitter Instagram

WATCH LIVE: FOX 13 News