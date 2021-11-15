Heed the 'road closed' signs: Flooding sweeps full Greyhound bus into a ditch
BURLINGTON, Wash. - A bus full of passengers went straight into a ditch while trying to drive through a flooded street in Burlington.
Flooding has spread through Whatcom and Skagit counties, and agencies are urging drivers to heed the ‘road closed’ signs posted on flooded streets. Washington State Patrol says a Greyhound bus driver ignored one such sign near State Route 11 and Sam Bell Road, and the vehicle was carried into a ditch by flood waters.
No one was injured in the crash.
