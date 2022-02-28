Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
from MON 7:48 PM PST until THU 2:18 AM PST, King County
River Flood Warning
from MON 2:10 PM PST until WED 12:55 AM PST, King County
River Flood Warning
from MON 1:00 AM PST until TUE 7:00 PM PST, Mason County
River Flood Warning
from MON 8:30 AM PST until TUE 4:16 PM PST, Wahkiakum County
River Flood Warning
from MON 12:35 PM PST until TUE 5:30 PM PST, King County
High Wind Warning
until MON 4:00 PM PST, South Washington Coast
Avalanche Warning
until MON 6:00 PM PST, West Slopes North Cascades and Passes, West Slopes North Central Cascades and Passes, West Slopes South Central Cascades and Passes, Wenatchee Area
Wind Advisory
until MON 4:00 PM PST, Central Coast
Avalanche Warning
until MON 7:00 PM PST, East Slopes of the Washington Cascades
Flood Watch
from MON 6:00 AM PST until TUE 6:00 PM PST, Willapa Hills, South Washington Coast
Flood Watch
until THU 7:00 AM PST, East Slopes of the Washington Cascades
Flood Watch
from MON 1:00 AM PST until WED 3:00 PM PST, Grays Harbor County, King County, Lewis County, Mason County, Pierce County, Skagit County, Snohomish County, Thurston County, Whatcom County
River Flood Watch
from TUE 11:26 AM PST until WED 5:11 AM PST, East Slopes of the Washington Cascades
Winter Weather Advisory
until MON 10:00 AM PST, West Slopes North Cascades and Passes, West Slopes North Central Cascades and Passes

Heavy snow, avalanche danger closes both directions of Snoqualmie Pass

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published 
Travel
FOX 13 Seattle

Snoqualmie Pass closed in both directions

WSDOT had to close both directions of Snoqualmie Pass due to the heavy snowfall

SNOQUALMIE PASS, Wash. - Snoqualmie Pass is closed in both directions Monday morning because of heavy snowfall and avalanche danger. 

Eastbound I-90 is closed at North Bend (MP 34) and westbound is closed at Ellensburg (MP 106).

The Washington State Department of Transportation said it does not have an estimated time of reopening. 

Officials said crews will evaluate pass conditions at 9 a.m. Monday.

Meteorologist Abby Acone said there could be upwards of 2-5 inches of rain falling in the lowlands and Cascades today through Tuesday morning

The National Weather Service issued a Winter Weather Advisory through 4 a.m. Monday for new snow totals of 6-11 inches over the mountains. 

