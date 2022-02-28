Heavy snow, avalanche danger closes both directions of Snoqualmie Pass

Snoqualmie Pass is closed in both directions Monday morning because of heavy snowfall and avalanche danger.

Eastbound I-90 is closed at North Bend (MP 34) and westbound is closed at Ellensburg (MP 106).

The Washington State Department of Transportation said it does not have an estimated time of reopening.

Officials said crews will evaluate pass conditions at 9 a.m. Monday.

Meteorologist Abby Acone said there could be upwards of 2-5 inches of rain falling in the lowlands and Cascades today through Tuesday morning

The National Weather Service issued a Winter Weather Advisory through 4 a.m. Monday for new snow totals of 6-11 inches over the mountains.

