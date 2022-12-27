LIVE UPDATES: Heavy rain, winds leave flooding, thousands without power across Puget Sound

Expand / Collapse search
Coastal Flood Warning
from TUE 6:00 AM PST until TUE 10:00 PM PST, South Washington Coast
16
High Wind Warning
until TUE 7:00 PM PST, Willapa Hills, South Washington Coast
Coastal Flood Warning
from TUE 7:00 AM PST until TUE 10:00 PM PST, North Coast, Central Coast
High Wind Warning
from TUE 10:00 AM PST until TUE 10:00 PM PST, Lower Chehalis Valley Area, North Coast, Central Coast
High Wind Warning
from TUE 1:00 PM PST until WED 1:00 AM PST, Seattle and vicinity, East Puget Sound Lowlands, Bellevue and Vicinity, Seattle and vicinity, Bremerton and vicinity, Tacoma Area, Hood Canal Area, Admiralty Inlet Area, Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca, Western Strait of Juan De Fuca, Southwest Interior
River Flood Warning
until WED 1:00 AM PST, Whitman County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 8:52 PM PST, Wahkiakum County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Mason County
River Flood Warning
from TUE 1:40 PM PST until WED 2:16 PM PST, Lewis County
Winter Weather Advisory
from TUE 10:00 AM PST until WED 10:00 AM PST, East Slopes of the Washington Cascades
Wind Advisory
until TUE 7:00 PM PST, Lower Columbia and I - 5 Corridor in Cowlitz County
Flood Watch
until WED 6:00 AM PST, Willapa Hills, South Washington Coast
Winter Weather Advisory
from TUE 4:00 PM PST until WED 4:00 AM PST, West Slopes North Cascades and Passes, West Slopes North Central Cascades and Passes, West Slopes South Central Cascades and Passes
Wind Advisory
from TUE 4:00 AM PST until WED 1:00 AM PST, Western Whatcom County, Western Skagit County, Everett and vicinity
Flood Watch
until WED 10:00 AM PST, Clallam County, Grays Harbor County, Island County, Jefferson County, King County, Kitsap County, Lewis County, Mason County, Pierce County, San Juan County, Skagit County, Snohomish County, Thurston County, Whatcom County
Flood Advisory
until WED 4:30 PM PST, Asotin County, Garfield County, Spokane County, Whitman County
LIVE UPDATES: Heavy rain, winds leave flooding, thousands without power across Puget Sound

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published 
News
FOX 13 Seattle

Heaving rain leaves flooding across Western Washington

Western Washington is bracing for flooding and more power outages as another system brings heavy rain and gusty winds to the region Tuesday.

A weather system has brought widespread rain to Western Washington and several roadways have closed due to flooding. Now, the region is bracing for more power outages as gusty winds are expected to hit Tuesday afternoon. 

A High Wind Warning will go into effect for most of the Puget Sound Tuesday afternoon and the region could also see wind gusts of up to 55 mph.

Tens of thousands of people lost power Monday after strong winds and rain hit the area. As of Tuesday morning, about 5,000 customers were impacted. 

Crews are warning people to be prepared as power could be knocked out again, with the upcoming storm. 

