LIVE UPDATES: Heavy rain, winds leave flooding, thousands without power across Puget Sound

A weather system has brought widespread rain to Western Washington and several roadways have closed due to flooding. Now, the region is bracing for more power outages as gusty winds are expected to hit Tuesday afternoon.

A High Wind Warning will go into effect for most of the Puget Sound Tuesday afternoon and the region could also see wind gusts of up to 55 mph.

Tens of thousands of people lost power Monday after strong winds and rain hit the area. As of Tuesday morning, about 5,000 customers were impacted.

Crews are warning people to be prepared as power could be knocked out again, with the upcoming storm.

