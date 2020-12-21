Heavy rain causes urban flooding, some areas seeing lowland snow in Western Washington

Heavy rain caused roads to flood in many parts of Western Washington as some areas received a few inches of snow on the first official day of winter.

A Flood Advisory will be in effect Monday until 5:45 p.m. for Grays Harbor County, Island County, Jefferson County, King County, Kitsap County, Lewis County, Mason County, Pierce County, Snohomish County, Thurston County. In the lowlands, counties will see 1-3 inches of rain tonight.

Download the Q13 Weather app for severe weather alerts

The National Weather Service says the heaviest precipitation moved east of the I-5 corridor and pushed toward the Cascades. The Seattle metro area experienced cold air pushing toward south Puget Sound, and with that snow accumulation.

King County

Advertisement

Around 6 p.m., the Seattle area saw a few inches of snow. Earlier in some areas such as in West Seattle, heavy rain was causing many roads to be flooded. In Redmond, Q13's Matt Lorch said he saw approximately an inch of fresh snow Monday night.

Check the latest weather alerts here

Snohomish County

In Lynnwood, officials reported flooded roadways at 44th Ave W between 212th St SW and 204th St SW. Lynwood Police arrived around 2:30 p.m. and are monitoring the area. Many roads continue to see large areas of standing water throughout the evening.

In Edmonds, heavy rain also caused roads to be closed at 220th Street east of Hwy 99, SR 104 Main to Dayton, and Dayton from 104 to Railroad Ave. Edmonds Police say this may be impacting cars accessing toll booths for a state ferry. Edmonds Public Works officials say they have crews in the area working to clear drains.

Whatcom County

Earlier this evening, heavy snowfall was first reported in Bellingham, near the Canadian border. WSDOT crews worked throughout the day to plow roads on I-5 and SR 543.

Clallum County

Washington State Troopers responded to multiple vehicle spinouts and one crash on US 101 between Lake Crescent (milepost 231) east toward Hansen Road at milepost 240. WSP Trooper Chelsea Hodgson said WSDOT crews worked to clear the area. Around 5 p.m., the roadway was cleared.

Grays Harbor County

In Aberdeen, there is a fallen tree over power lines across westbound SR 12, about half a mile east of the city at milepost 12, Trooper Hodgson said on Twitter. WSP troopers responded to the incident around 1:45 p.m. Crews are working to repair damages and WSP says to drive slow in the area.

This is a developing story and will be updated.