Seattle weather: Heat wave is over with much cooler weather ahead this week

After six consecutive days over 90 degrees at SeaTac for the first time on record, the Puget Sound area will be getting some relief from the heat Monday and the rest of the week.

Onshore flow brought some clouds and cooler air into the area this morning. High temps will be about 10-15 degrees cooler around the Puget Sound area today with a sunny afternoon ahead.

The last six days were record setting. The six 90 degree days in a row is the most since records started being kept at SeaTac Airport (1945). Sunday also broke the daily record with a high of 95 degrees. The old record was 94 degrees set in 2015.

Temps will stay hot on the east side of the Cascades Monday, with most areas looking at highs between 98-105 degrees.

You may notice some smoke or a haze in the atmosphere today from the McKinney Fire in Northern California. We do not expect that to have a big impact on air quality at the surface in Washington. It will mainly stay in the higher levels of the atmosphere. The smoke will push east as the onshore flow strengthens tonight.

Tuesday looks cloudier and cooler, with highs in the 70s. A chance of rain returns to the forecast on Thursday morning.