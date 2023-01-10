Heartwarming video: Doggy ‘daycare’ bus in Alaska goes viral on TikTok

A family dog-walking team in Alaska is becoming an internet sensation after posting a video of their doggy "daycare" bus.

The husband-and-wife team, called Mo Mountains Mutts, told FOX Television Stations that they never set out to start a business, but it "grew organically over time."

"I’ve always wanted a bus for my clients. I started out on my bike, then I had a minivan, then I had a large van. One day in the middle of my route my tire fell off my big van," Mo Thompson shared. "I put out a message on my local community page looking for a large van or a short bus. I scored a bus that had been sitting because of COVID."

The couple, who also have an 8-month-old boy named Vern, post videos on their social media platforms showcasing their daily routines and operations based in Skagway.

Left: Dogs sit in their seats on doggy ‘daycare’ bus. Right: A Labrador Retriever, an Alaskan Malamute mix and a German Shepherd sit on bus seats. (Credit: Mo Thompson/Mo Mountain Mutts)

"My husband and I are a really good team so we can balance work and our baby together. This would not be possible if my husband had not joined," Thompson continued.

In a video, which has already snagged more than 50 million views on TikTok, the furry friends are shown getting on their bus and finding their seats.

"Good morning Jake," Thompson says in the video before the dog finds a seat and is "buckled in" with a dog leash.

The couple operates their puppy bus year-round. They also pet-sit occasionally.

"I hope it makes people smile," Thompson concluded. "I also hope that it motivates people to exercise and train their dogs."

This story was reported from Los Angeles.