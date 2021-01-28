Heartbroken dog owners offer $4,000 reward for return of 'Shade' stolen in North Seattle

article

Ranjiv Jain and Gita Gandhi are devastated. Their 10 1/2 month old Stafforshire bull terrier was stolen last Sunday.

"These past few days of him being gone are just the worst nightmare I’ve ever gone through," said Gandhi.

Surveillance video shows the thief casing Jain's business on N. 143rd St for two hours. The suspect was in a custom painted older model blue Hunda CRV with a paper license plate from Lee Johnson Chevrolet.

He watched as Jain took Shade for a walk to let him go to the bathroom before putting him in his truck while he locked up. Jain was gone only a minute but during that time, the suspect creeped up the truck, opened the door and stole Shade.

"My dog’s struggling with him, not fighting, but he doesn’t want to go. He doesn’t know him," said Jain.

Suspect abducting Shade

Shade is like a son to the couple. " I work from home so he is my constant companion and he is just the sweetest friendliest dog, said Gandhi. "I usually fall asleep around 2 a.m. and I wake up at 2:30 because that’s when he usually crawls into the bed with us and it’s just not fair. I just want to wake up and for Shade to be in our bed with us."

Seattle Police took a report but they say they were told a detective will not be assigned to the case because it is considered a misdemeanor. So, they

are offering a $4,000 reward for the return of Shade. "All I want is for my dog to come back to me," said Gandhi.

If you have any information to help officers identify a suspect, you can submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound through the P3 Tips App or call 1-800-222-TIPS. Reference SPD case #21-2064.

To speak directly with Shade's owners, call Ranjiv Jain at (206) 321-3271 Or Gita Gandhi at (917) 538-7550.