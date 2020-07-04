Healthy Living: Temperature screenings, what to expect

While our state is on pause when it comes to advancing in the Governor’s reopening plan—several businesses have been allowed to welcome people back, with new safety measures in place. Along with hand sanitizing stations and plexiglass, you may also encounter temperature screenings as a rise in temperature is one of the first measurable symptoms of COVID-19.

Michael Green is the President of Athena Security and with the CDC recommending companies take on these screenings. Athena created touchless temperature screening technology that can take a temperature from 6 feet away and said “all objects emit infared radiation, so that infared energy coming off everyone that is being emitted can be measured... The infared thermal lens is simply reading in a passive way everything that is coming off the environment, so you have your emitted as well as your reflected infared energy that is coming off of you, so that is what we are reading.”

If you don’t need tech that can allow you to screen 2,000 people an hour, a smaller more affordable option will still get the job done. Like the hand-held device they are using at Pure Barre in the University District.

Jess Miller is a Pure Barre teacher and said if people don't comply they won't be allowd to participate in class. “Fever is one of those symptoms that your body is fighting something, so we want to make sure everyone is under 100.4 before they take class, just a general safety precaution for staff, as well as other people taking classes," said Barre.

Miller said they make sure that while the device is hand held, they keep their distance and make sure it is sanitary. "It is touchless for the clients, so we are not actually touching that side we wipe it down after pretty much every client walks in, on the side that we do it, just in case,” he said.

The FDA recommends all machines produce a temperature that is within point 9 degrees to comply with accuracy. It is also worth noting, Green said temperature screenings will not pick up anything on most asymptomatic people. “Scientists also think that these asymptomatic people carry less of a viral load and cough less and by definition they are asymptomatic and are less of a concern.”

Green adds that this is a team effort. He said trying to look at it as “cool” that we are using this kind of technology might help those who are hesitant to get on board with the new safety measures we are seeing.